* IPO set to price after market close on Thursday

* Seen pricing within lowered $15-$17 range - underwriter

* Company violated U.S. law; sold to Iran, others

By Clare Baldwin

Oct 13 Wireless equipment maker Ubiquiti Networks Inc is poised to break a two-month drought in the U.S. IPO market on Thursday, but the company remains under review by the U.S. government for sales of its products to such countries as Iran and North Korea.

Depending on the outcome of a review by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Ubiquiti could face fines, lose its ability to export and be referred for criminal prosecution, it said in its IPO prospectus.

The company recorded in fiscal 2010 an expense of $1.6 million for export compliance, which it said is its best estimate of its exposure to fines. It said its business could suffer if any actual fines are materially different.

A separate U.S. government review of Ubiquiti's sales to Iran by the Department of Commerce's Office of Export Enforcement earlier this year resulted in a warning letter, but no criminal or administrative prosecution or other penalties.

Seventy percent of Ubiquiti's fiscal 2011 revenue came from overseas. U.S. relations with Iran are particularly sensitive right now because of an alleged attempt by Iran to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador in Washington.

Ubiquiti was not immediately available for comment.

Nick Einhorn, an analyst at Connecticut-based IPO research and investment house Renaissance Capital, said Ubiquiti's sales to countries such as Iran were unlikely to be a deal-breaker.

"The numbers that the company has shown so far are impressive and definitely enough to interest investors," Einhorn said. "They've grown very quickly and have good operating margins."

For the year ended June 30, Ubiquiti posted a net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.98 million on revenue of $197.87 million.

Ubiquiti's 7 million-share IPO is expected to price after the close of U.S. markets on Thursday. An underwriter said on Thursday the deal is "oversubscribed," but declined to say how many times oversubscribed it was.

The underwriter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the IPO was expected to price within the lowered price range of $15 to $17 per share. The range was lowered from $20 to $22 per share on Thursday morning.

Prior to Ubiquiti's IPO, the U.S. IPO market had been shut for two months. It closed in August for a traditional summer holiday, but then failed to reopen as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and a weak recovery in the United States made markets volatile.

IRAN SALES DUE TO 'INEXPERIENCE'

Ubiquiti makes wireless networking and video surveillance equipment. It said in its prospectus that certain of its products were sold to Iran, Cuba, Syria, the Sudan and North Korea and that some of its encryption components were sold without the appropriate export authorization.

"Our lack of sufficient familiarity was largely due to our lean corporate infrastructure, the inexperience of our management team in these matters and the fact that our products are manufactured outside the United States and most of our products never enter the United States," the company wrote in its IPO prospectus.

The company said it did not mean to violate U.S. law.

As of June 30, Ubiquiti had about 92 full time-equivalent employees in four offices globally. It has no direct sales force, but instead relies on distributors, resellers and original equipment manufacturers.

Chief Executive Robert Pera is a former wireless engineer at Apple Inc (AAPL.O). Other company executives currently include former Cushcraft Corporation/Laird Technologies engineers and a lawyer. The Chief Financial Officer is a former CFO at digital printing company Electronics for Imaging Inc.

Nonemployee directors include two managing directors of Summit Partners, a former equities analyst, the chairman of a semiconductor company and co-founder of a communications semiconductor-focused private equity fund and an executive of a semiconductor and components manufacturer.

Summit Partners currently owns 27.66 percent of Ubiquiti. In March 2010, it bought preferred stock and warrants. In July 2011, it sold some of its preferred stock back to Ubiquiti for more than its original investment.

In connection with the due diligence on the March 2010 transaction, Ubiquiti said it learned its products could not be sold into Iran or other countries subject to U.S. embargo, directly or indirectly.

One Ubiquiti distributor continued selling products to Iran after it was told not to and another was discovered doing so. Ubiquiti also continued to use incorrect export authorizations for its encryption components for a time after discovering the problem because it did not understand how to comply.

Ubiquiti said it has since revised its distribution agreements, disabled software downloads in certain countries and obtained the appropriate paperwork for its encryption products.

Most of the shares to be sold in the IPO will come from Ubiquiti's owners. The company is only planning to issue 2.4 million new shares, the proceeds of which it will use to repay debt.

When Ubiquiti cut its price range on Thursday, it said Board member John Ocampo, who currently owns less than 1 percent of the company, indicated he is interested in purchasing stock in the IPO. That indication is nonbinding.

The IPO's underwriters are led by UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and Raymond James. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "UBNT." (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)