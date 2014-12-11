Dec 11 Ubisoft :

* Announces plans to release a number of titles from its popular franchises for the Playstation 4 computer entertainment system in China

* The PS4 will be available in China on Jan. 11, 2015

* Titles to introduce in China for PS4 include Trials Fusion and Rayman Legends Source text: bit.ly/1Dgr0Bs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)