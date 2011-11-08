PARIS Nov 8 French videogame publisher Ubisoft
confirmed its full-year 2011/12 earnings goals on
Tuesday and forecast a return to positive cash flow generation
in 2012/13.
Ubisoft reiterated that it expects to achieve full-year
current operating income of 40-60 million euros after its
first-half loss narrowed to 49 million ($67.6 million) from 65
million a year-ago.
The group sees full-year sales of 1.04-1.08 billion euros,
including 580-620 million in the third quarter, which contains
the key Christmas period, boosted by new video game releases
including Assassin's Creed Revelations. First-half sales slipped
to 249 million.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Marie Mawad and James Regan; Editing by Christian
Plumb)