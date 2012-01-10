PARIS Jan 10 French videogame publisher
Ubisoft raised its fiscal full-year sales and profit
targets on the back of strong demand for games such as
Assassin's Creed Revelations and Just Dance in the Christmas
period.
The group now expects to post 2011-12 current operating
income of 45-65 million euros, compared with a previous forecast
of 40-60 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales are
seen at 1.05-1.08 billion, versus 1.04-1.08 billion before.
Third-quarter sales rose about 8 percent to 650 million
euros ($830.6 million), beating the group's guidance of 580-620
million, Ubisoft said.
"In continuation of the robust trends recorded for the first
half of the fiscal year, Ubisoft reported record-high sales for
the Christmas period, exceeding expectations," Chief Executive
Yves Guillemot said in the statement.
"Ubisoft is therefore continuing to progress towards
improving its financial performance and returning to positive
cash flow generation in full-year 2012-13," the CEO added.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)