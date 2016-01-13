PARIS Jan 13 Video games maker Ubisoft plans to outline its medium-term financial goals at an investor day in London on Feb. 18, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Media group Vivendi late last year raised its stake in Ubisoft above 11.5 percent and has not ruled out making a takeover bid for it and or rival Gameloft, in which it also has bought shares. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)