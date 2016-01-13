UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 13 Video games maker Ubisoft plans to outline its medium-term financial goals at an investor day in London on Feb. 18, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Media group Vivendi late last year raised its stake in Ubisoft above 11.5 percent and has not ruled out making a takeover bid for it and or rival Gameloft, in which it also has bought shares. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.