May 12 French video games maker Ubisoft expects first-quarter sales in its 2016/2017 fiscal year to rise 29 percent on the previous year, driven by new game releases and strong growth in its digital segment.

The company reported a 4.8 percent drop in full-year sales to 1.39 billion euros, beating its lowered target of 1.36 billion euros announced in February. Its fiscal year runs from April.

Full-year operating income fell 0.9 percent to 169 million euros, also beating the company's revised target of 150 million euros, it said in a statement.

French media and music group Vivendi has raised its stake in Ubisoft in recent months, and is now the company's largest shareholder with a 17.9 percent stake according to Reuters data. Ubisoft did not mention Vivendi in the statement, but has said in the past it does not see synergies with the group.

Ubisoft also confirmed its full-year 2016/2017 outlook of sales of around 1.7 billion euros, operating income of 230 million euros and solid free cash flow.