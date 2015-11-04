PARIS Nov 4 French video games maker Ubisoft confirmed its anunal profit and sales targets after reporting softer quarterly results hurt by fewer new game launches with key titles coming out later this year.

The family-controlled company is facing a period of uncertainty after Vivendi became its largest shareholder in October with a 10.39 percent stake.

Vivendi, which also bought 10.2 percent of mobile games peer Gameloft, has said it eventually could buy more shares in the companies and did not rule out making a takeover bid in the next six months. Shares in both Ubisoft and Gameloft have climbed sharply since Vivendi's investments.

Ubisoft did not comment in its statement about the Vivendi situation but has said in the past that it wants to remain independent and saw Vivendi's arrival as hostile. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)