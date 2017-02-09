Feb 9 French software games developer Ubisoft cut its full year sales guidance by 10 percent after reporting sales below expectations for the key Christmas quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Sales for the Sept-Dec quarter fell 6 percent to 529.9 million euros ($565.4 million), short of the 560.0 million euros, it had expected.

The company said the launch of a sequel to its open-world hacking game, Watch Dogs 2, did not go "as dynamic as expected". ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Adrian Croft)