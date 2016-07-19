PARIS, July 19 French video games maker Ubisoft is confident that the majority of shareholders will back its independence from media giant Vivendi, Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez said on Tuesday.

"We keep on talking and communicating with our shareholders to make sure that all our resolutions receive their support," Martinez said in a conference call talking about the annual shareholders meeting slated on Sept. 29. "We think that's the case for the moment," he added.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, is asking to be represented on the board of Ubisoft as it has become the company's biggest shareholder, owning 22.63 of equity and more than 20 percent of voting rights.

That request has been denied by Ubisoft's founding family the Guillemot, owner of a 9 percent stake and of 15 percent of voting rights, as it considers the move hostile.

Martinez's comment came as Ubisoft reported forecast-beating first-quarter sales of 139 million euros ($153.08 million) and confirmed its full-year guidance. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)