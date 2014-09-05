Sept 5 U Blox Holding AG : * Says H1 gross profit increased to CHF 57.6 million * Says H1 revenue of CHF 121.6 million, 15.7% increase over first half year

of 2013 * Says H1 EBIT was CHF 18.8 million, a strong growth of 36.5% * Says H1 net profit grew 18.4% to CHF 14.4 million * Confirms previously published guidance for full 2014 of revenues between CHF

264-275 million, with EBIT in range of CHF 35-39 million