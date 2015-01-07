Jan 7 UBM Plc :
* Announces that its chairman, Dame Helen Alexander, is
recovering from a recent operation and is expected to resume her
role during March 2015
* Effective immediately, Alan Gillespie, senior independent
director, will stand in for Dame Helen as acting non-executive
chairman, during her temporary absence
* Chief executive, Tim Cobbold, will be having an operation
shortly and he is expected to resume his role within a period of
up to two months
* During Tim Cobbold's temporary absence, Robert Gray, chief
financial officer, will take on additional role of acting chief
executive
* Organisation remains focused on events first strategy
announced on 3 November 2014, implementation of which is
progressing as expected
* Advanstar integration programme is also continuing as
planned
