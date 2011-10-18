* Says to meet full-year expectations

LONDON Oct 18 Britain's UBM said strong growth in its events business, particularly in China, was insulating it from a volatile global economy and keeping it on track to meet its full-year expectations.

UBM, which staged September's Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, said it continued to be vigilant for signs of an economic slowdown, but to date had seen no material impact across its businesses.

"Moreover, given that events now comprise a significantly larger part of our business, that 22 percent of our revenues are generated in emerging markets and that we have substantially lower exposure to print, we believe UBM is a stronger, more resilient business than in previous years," Chief Executive David Levin said on Tuesday.

The publisher, which has been reducing its print title portfolio, posted a 16.4 percent rise in adjusted operating profit to 127.5 million pounds ($201 million) on revenue 9.8 percent ahead at 706.2 million pounds for the nine months to end-September.

It said forward bookings for its top 20 annual events running in the next 12 months were 16 percent higher than a year ago.

UBM said in July it expected its revenue for 2011 to grow by about 5.5 to 6.0 percent, broadly in line with 2010.

