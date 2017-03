Aug 1 UBM Plc :

* H1 revenue 361 million stg versus 391.8 million stg year earlier

* H1 adjusted operating profit 87.4 million stg versus 80.4 million stg year earlier

* H1 dividend of 6.8 pence per share versus 6.7 pence year earlier

* Expect full-year underlying revenue growth in events business in 2014 broadly in line with 2013

* As at june 30, events deferred revenue was 190.5 million stg, up 4.2 percent over dec.31 2013