Feb 28 UBM PLC :
* FY adjusted operating profit* from continuing operations(1)
up 6.3% to £186.3M; margin of 23.5%
* FY revenues from continuing operations(1) up 3.2% to £793.9M;
organic revenue growth of 3.7%
* FY events organic revenue growth of 6.3%; operating profit,
up to £148.9M, margin of 32.2%
* Final dividend of 20.5P proposed; total 2013 dividend of
27.2P (2012: 26.7P), up 1.9 pct
* 2014 has opened with our businesses performing in line with
our expectations.
* We expect underlying growth in constant currency terms to be
in line with last year for our events and pr newswire segments.
* Overall, we expect that ubm's adjusted operating margin will
be better than reported 2012, the previous biennial `down' year
* We anticipate the events segment will continue to grow well
in 2014, with underlying growth in line with 2013.
* We generate over 90 pct of revenue in other currencies and
our reported results are sensitive to shifts in currency
exchange rates
* We expect to generate revenues for 2014 of approximately
£100M and to achieve margin of 10 pct across the segment.
* UBM expects to record an exceptional gain on disposal of
meteogroup of around £21M in 2014.
