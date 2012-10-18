Oct 18 Media and marketing services company UBM
Plc said adjusted operating profit rose 11 percent so
far this year on strong growth in its events business, and
reiterated its forecast for the full year.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and
conferences, said adjusted operating profit for the nine months
ended Sept. 30 rose to 141.7 million pounds ($229.08 million)
from 127.5 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue climbed 4 percent to 734.6 million pounds. Revenue
from UBM's events business, which contributes 46 percent of
overall revenue, rose 13 percent to 338.9 million pounds.
The company said it was on track to meet its full-year
underlying growth target of 4 to 5 percent, with a margin higher
than 19.3 percent.
The company said its data services business continues to be
a drag. It expects to complete a strategic review for this
operation that began in July, by the end of the first quarter of
2013.
UBM also said it acquired a 70 percent stake in Turkey's
privately held trade show organiser EFEM and named the joint
venture UBM ICC.
UBM's shares, which have risen 45 percent this year, closed
at 722.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
UBM's company press release distribution business, PR
Newswire, competes with Thomson Reuters' Hugin
newswire.