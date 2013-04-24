April 24 Media and marketing services company
UBM Plc reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter
earnings, hurt by a weak performance at its core events
business.
Adjusted operating profit was 35 million pounds ($53.5
million) for the three months ended March 31, down from 46
million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations declined 8 percent to
194.7 million pounds.
UBM's events division, which organises large industry
exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, recorded an adjusted
operating profit of 30 million pounds in the first quarter, down
about 29 percent from a year earlier.
"Forward bookings are tracking in line with our expectations
and we continue to expect strong growth through the balance of
the year, particularly in our emerging markets events which are
weighted to the second half," Chief Executive David Levin said.
UBM's press release distribution business PR Newswire
reported an adjusted operating profit of 10.8 million pounds, an
increase of 9 percent.
Shares in the company, a FTSE-250 component, closed at 686
pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.