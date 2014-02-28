Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Feb 28 Business media and events company UBM Plc reported a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong performance in its biennial events in the second half of 2013.
The company, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said it expects underlying growth in its core events business this year to be similar to 2013.
Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 160.6 million pounds ($267.74 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 146.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 3.2 percent to 793.9 million pounds.
UBM shares closed at 700 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling