Feb 28 Business media and events company UBM Plc reported a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong performance in its biennial events in the second half of 2013.

The company, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said it expects underlying growth in its core events business this year to be similar to 2013.

Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 160.6 million pounds ($267.74 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 146.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 3.2 percent to 793.9 million pounds.

UBM shares closed at 700 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.