April 29 Exhibitions organiser UBM Plc
reported a 13.5 percent fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by a
strong pound and a subdued performance in all its three
divisions - events, marketing and PR Newswire.
The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its
revenue in currencies other than sterling, said revenue fell to
163 million pounds ($274 million) for the three months ended
March 31 from 188.5 million pounds a year earlier.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and
conferences, said adjusted operating profit from continuing
operations fell 16.9 percent to 29.4 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds)
