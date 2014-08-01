Aug 1 Exhibitions organiser UBM Plc on
Friday reported a 7.9 percent fall in first-half revenue due to
a strong pound, but said it remained on track to meet
expectations for the full year.
The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its
revenue in currencies other than pound, said revenue fell to 361
million pounds ($609 million) for the six months ended June 30
from 391.8 million pounds a year earlier.
However, underlying revenue grew by 2 percent, helped by
improved performance at two of its three divisions - namely its
events and PR Newswire businesses.
One-time non-recurring gains boosted adjusted operating
profit, which rose 8.7 percent to 87.4 million pounds, said the
company that organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)