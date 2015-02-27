Feb 27 Communications and events company UBM Plc reported a 3.5 percent fall in full-year adjusted operating profit, hurt by a strong pound and a subdued performance across its divisions.

UBM, owner of PR Newswire, said its adjusted operating profit fell to 179.8 million pounds ($277.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 186.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said in October that it would buy trade show organiser Advanstar Communications, becoming the top events organiser by revenue in the United States.

The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its revenue in currencies other than the pound, said its revenue fell 6 percent to 746.3 million pounds.

UBM's operating profit was adjusted to reflect a rights issue of 564.6 million pounds, used to fund the Advanstar deal. ($1 = 0.6481 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)