UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON, March 1 UBM PLC : * Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations up 1.6% to £177.0M in
2012 * Revenues from continuing operations rose 2.0% to £797.8 million in 2012 * Expect group underlying revenue growth in the range of 3-7% during 2013 * Source text :
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher