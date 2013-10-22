BRIEF-Insurer JRP 2016 operating profit rises 58 pct
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.
Oct 22 UBM PLC : * Revenue from continuing operations up 0.6% to £580.5M for 9 months ended
September 30 * Underlying revenue growth of 2.3%; 6.5% growth in the third quarter driven by
10.8% Q3 growth in events * Now expect full year underlying revenue growth to be at or slightly below the
bottom of our guidance range of 3%-5%, * Expect fully diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be
BERLIN, March 9 Hugo Boss said on Thursday that improving its online business will be a top priority this year as the struggling German fashion house hopes to avoid another decline in sales and cement a recovery in China.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)