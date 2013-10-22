Oct 22 UBM PLC : * Revenue from continuing operations up 0.6% to £580.5M for 9 months ended

September 30 * Underlying revenue growth of 2.3%; 6.5% growth in the third quarter driven by

10.8% Q3 growth in events * Now expect full year underlying revenue growth to be at or slightly below the

bottom of our guidance range of 3%-5%, * Expect fully diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be