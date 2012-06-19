GENEVA, June 19 Swiss private bank Union
Bancaire Privee (UBP) said on Tuesday it had cut more than 100
jobs, mostly in Zurich.
The move is part of a planned restructuring following the
acquisition of ABN Amro's Swiss private banking unit.
Reuters reported in November the Geneva-based bank would cut
up to 300 jobs following a purchase that was seen as an attempt
to shore up its assets after losses and hefty client withdrawals
in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. [ ID :nL5E7M34QL]
The bank has also been seeking to recover from the Madoff
trading scandal which cost it $500 million as part of a
settlement for its role as a so-called feeder fund.
UBP spokesman Jerome Koechlin said the job losses were in
operational and IT support functions.
Switzerland's $2.1 trillion wealth management sector has
been consolidating since the financial crisis, as an increase in
costs and regulation coupled with lower asset values and
pressure on margins force some institutions to trim staff costs.
Other challenges such as a strong Swiss franc, low interest
rates a nd an expected fall in asset inflows from western
European clients are also endangering banking jobs.
The sector may have to shed up to 15,500 jobs to stay
profitable largely due to the decline in European business, the
Boston Consulting Group said in a study last month.
Larger rival Julius Baer said in November it would
cut 150 jobs while EFG international said in October it
would lose 10-15 percent of jobs in the next 18 months to reduce
costs and return to profit.
Also in November, Credit Suisse said it would chop
about 550 jobs at private banking unit Clariden Leu after saying
it would integrate it, bringing to an end the 250-year-old Leu
brand.
