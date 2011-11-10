by Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - UBS, a particularly strong player
in the subprime auto asset-backed securities (ABS) space over
the last two years, has closed down its ABS shop.
The move did not come as a total surprise to many in the
market. The handwriting might have been on the wall when Frank
Byrne, who was hired in September 2009 to reinvigorate the
bank's involvement in ABS underwriting and origination, was let
go this past September. Byrne was formerly the head of global
asset finance at Deutsche Bank.
In fact, the bank USGN.VX made several strategic hires
across the securitized product space in 2010 in an attempt to
re-enter the markets, poaching traders, salesmen, and bankers
from rivals. UBS exited ABS, RMBS, and CMBS in 2008 as it took
deep losses as a result of the financial crisis, but decided to
ramp up its team again over the last two years.
Byrne was the centerpiece of the renewed effort to regain a
foothold, heading up the securitized products area, although
UBS remained a smaller player in asset-backed securities.
The bank led roughly $2.1 billion in US ABS so far this
year, putting them in eleventh place in the year-to-date
Thomson Reuters ABS league tables.
Pre-crisis, UBS had a very strong ABS team that excelled in
niche areas such as aircraft finance and transportation-related
securitizations, including railcar leasing.
After it started building out its team again in late 2009,
the bank was a tough competitor in the subprime auto ABS space,
winning several mandates with key issuers.
As recently as November 2, UBS was a co-lead underwriter on
a $246.8 million ABS for DriveTime, a subprime auto lender.
The bank led four deals for DriveTime in 2011. It also
co-led two deals for Americredit, another subprime lender, and
completed another offering for Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS
Auto) in April.
However, the new team really didn't extend itself far
beyond these few niche areas, observers said.
The bank's efforts to build out its home-loan and CMBS
businesses, however, have stayed on track, and it appears that
those units will remain intact.
In fact, UBS hired Ken Cohen, a former Lehman Brothers
banker, in May to head up the bank's US real-estate finance and
CMBS business. He took over management of the ABS team in
August, and Byrne was let go in September.
While it was clear to some securitization specialists that
UBS was lessening its involvement in the asset-backed sector, a
total exit from the space came as somewhat of a surprise.
More than 60% of the ABS sector is comprised of auto
loan-backed deals, and issuance has been particularly robust
over the last month. This week alone, nearly $7.3 billion in
deals has surfaced via 10 deals.
And auto issuers have dominated those transactions: Porsche
(PSHG_p.DE), Nissan (7201.T), Mercedes Benz (DAIGn.DE), Ally
and Enterprise all tapped the ABS market this week.
"It reminds me of the pre-crisis boom era again because
there are so many deals," said one head of ABS at a rival
investment bank. "It's surprising that UBS would exit the
market. You'd think they would want to at least hang on to some
of the client relationships that they developed over the
years."
UBS did not respond to requests for comment.
(Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst)