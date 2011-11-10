by Adam Tempkin

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - UBS, a particularly strong player in the subprime auto asset-backed securities (ABS) space over the last two years, has closed down its ABS shop.

The move did not come as a total surprise to many in the market. The handwriting might have been on the wall when Frank Byrne, who was hired in September 2009 to reinvigorate the bank's involvement in ABS underwriting and origination, was let go this past September. Byrne was formerly the head of global asset finance at Deutsche Bank.

In fact, the bank USGN.VX made several strategic hires across the securitized product space in 2010 in an attempt to re-enter the markets, poaching traders, salesmen, and bankers from rivals. UBS exited ABS, RMBS, and CMBS in 2008 as it took deep losses as a result of the financial crisis, but decided to ramp up its team again over the last two years.

Byrne was the centerpiece of the renewed effort to regain a foothold, heading up the securitized products area, although UBS remained a smaller player in asset-backed securities.

The bank led roughly $2.1 billion in US ABS so far this year, putting them in eleventh place in the year-to-date Thomson Reuters ABS league tables.

Pre-crisis, UBS had a very strong ABS team that excelled in niche areas such as aircraft finance and transportation-related securitizations, including railcar leasing.

After it started building out its team again in late 2009, the bank was a tough competitor in the subprime auto ABS space, winning several mandates with key issuers.

As recently as November 2, UBS was a co-lead underwriter on a $246.8 million ABS for DriveTime, a subprime auto lender.

The bank led four deals for DriveTime in 2011. It also co-led two deals for Americredit, another subprime lender, and completed another offering for Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS Auto) in April.

However, the new team really didn't extend itself far beyond these few niche areas, observers said.

The bank's efforts to build out its home-loan and CMBS businesses, however, have stayed on track, and it appears that those units will remain intact.

In fact, UBS hired Ken Cohen, a former Lehman Brothers banker, in May to head up the bank's US real-estate finance and CMBS business. He took over management of the ABS team in August, and Byrne was let go in September.

While it was clear to some securitization specialists that UBS was lessening its involvement in the asset-backed sector, a total exit from the space came as somewhat of a surprise.

More than 60% of the ABS sector is comprised of auto loan-backed deals, and issuance has been particularly robust over the last month. This week alone, nearly $7.3 billion in deals has surfaced via 10 deals.

And auto issuers have dominated those transactions: Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), Nissan (7201.T), Mercedes Benz (DAIGn.DE), Ally and Enterprise all tapped the ABS market this week.

"It reminds me of the pre-crisis boom era again because there are so many deals," said one head of ABS at a rival investment bank. "It's surprising that UBS would exit the market. You'd think they would want to at least hang on to some of the client relationships that they developed over the years."

UBS did not respond to requests for comment.

(Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst)