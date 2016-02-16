(Corrects first paragraph and headline to make clear spokesman's confirmation referred to sale of 1 percent stake)

ZURICH Feb 16 Activist investor Knight Vinke sold a roughly 1 percent stake in UBS late last year, a spokesman said on Tuesday, exiting a position it sought to leverage to convince the largest Swiss bank to change its strategy.

Since May 2013, Knight Vinke had used letters and newspaper advertisements to try to pressure UBS to split its wealth management business from its investment bank.

UBS has contended that the two businesses work closely together, bringing benefits to both.

"We can confirm that we sold our position in UBS towards the end of 2015, realising a substantial gain for our investors. Our concerns about UBS's exposure to investment banking remain, especially in current market conditions, and we continue to monitor the situation," a Knight Vinke spokesman said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt first reported Knight Vinke's sale of UBS shares on Tuesday evening.

Knight argued unsuccessfully that UBS would create more value for investors and reduce risk by separating the businesses.

But other investors never publicly joined Knight Vinke in its campaign for change at UBS.

Knight Vinke's stake in UBS was below the threshold that required it to be declared publicly under Swiss securities law.

A UBS spokesman said on Tuesday there was no concrete sign Knight Vinke was a large shareholder.

"Obviously the arguments of Knight Vinke never really resonated," the UBS spokesman said. "We never changed our risk profile at the investment bank and our investors understand that." (Reporting by John Miller, Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin; editing by Adrian Croft)