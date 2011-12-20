LONDON Dec 20 The case against former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, accused of unauthorised dealing that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion was adjourned on Tuesday until next month.

Adoboli, 31, who worked as a director of exchange traded funds, has been charged with two counts of fraud and two of false accounting.

He has yet to enter a plea and Judge Alistair McCreath told Southwark Crown Court: "I will adjourn this case to Jan. 30th and I will require pleas to be entered whatever."

The defence had asked for pleas to the charges to be delayed to give them more time to examine the case after Adoboli changed his legal representatives.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Steve Addison)