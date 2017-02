LONDON Dec 16 London legal firm Bark & Co said on Friday it was now representing former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli who is accused of costing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion through unauthorised trading.

A spokeswoman for the law firm confirmed Adoboli was its client after he parted company with his previous legal representatives, Kingsley Napley. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, writing by Michael Holden)