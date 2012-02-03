LONDON Feb 3 Former UBS trader
Kweku Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised deals that cost
the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was refused bail by a London court
on Friday.
Adoboli, who last week denied charges of fraud and false
accounting relating to the loss, had made his first application
to be freed from custody since being arrested last September.
"These are serious allegations backed up with cogent
evidence," said Judge Alistair McCreath at London's Southwark
Crown Court after refusing his application.
Adoboli will remain in custody until his trial which has
been set for Sept. 3 this year.
