* Trader due to be released on bail early next week
* Faces trial in $2.3 bln "rogue trading" case in Sept.
* Defence team secures access to documents
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 8 A London court granted bail on
Friday to Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS trader accused
of unauthorised deals that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion in
one of the most high-profile cases of so-called "rogue trading"
since the 2008 financial crisis.
Adoboli, who denies charges of fraud and false accounting,
was arrested last September when the huge loss came to light.
The British-educated Ghanaian was present during Friday's
bail application at Southwark Crown Court, which was heard
behind closed doors to protect the privacy of a group of friends
and relatives who offered sureties to help secure bail.
An earlier application for bail was rejected in February and
Adoboli has been held at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London.
"He is delighted, hugely grateful to the judge and to his
friends and family. It was a very emotional scene," lawyer Tim
Harris, who is acting for Adoboli, told reporters after the
hearing.
Adoboli did not immediately walk free because various
administrative steps had to be taken first. Harris said he
expected Adoboli to be released early next week.
As part of his bail conditions, the ex-trader who used to
live in a $1,500-a-week apartment near UBS's London office will
have to live at a friend's house under curfew and will be
tagged. The amount of sureties offered was not disclosed.
A further pre-trial hearing is scheduled for late July and
the trial itself is expected to start on Sept. 3.
The stakes are high for Adoboli, who faces a jail sentence
of up to 10 years if convicted, but they are also high for UBS,
which will face searching questions about its management.
CHAT ROOMS
The Adoboli case forced the Swiss bank into a management
shake-up culminating in the departure of its chief executive,
Oswald Gruebel. Several top equities bankers have also left and
the bank's chief risk officer has been replaced.
UBS has blamed the huge loss on an unauthorised trading
incident, but Adoboli's defence team is expected to argue that
others on the trading desk where he worked had been doing
similar things and managers knew about it.
Earlier on Friday, before the court went into closed
session, lawyers discussed details of data held by UBS, police
and prosecutors and which Adoboli's legal team want to see. The
discussion gave a flavour of the arguments likely to arise at
trial.
Among the items that the defence team wanted to obtain were
transcripts of group discussions among Adoboli and some of his
colleagues that took place on electronic chat rooms used by many
people in financial services.
They also wanted files held by UBS's human resources
department on Adoboli and on some of his former colleagues, as
well as transcripts of police interviews with three ex-traders
from his team who have since been dismissed from UBS.
Wearing a grey suit and sports shoes, Adoboli sat taking
notes and occasionally conferring with lawyers through the thick
glass of the dock at the back of the courtroom.
His defence counsel, Charles Sherrard, and prosecuting
lawyer Esther Schutzer-Weissman were able to agree on what
documents should be handed over to Adoboli's legal team. Judge
Brian Keith approved the agreement and will issue the relevant
orders for the material to be handed over well before the trial.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)