ZURICH Dec 5 The head of wealth
management at Swiss bank UBS said on Monday
wealthy clients needed better and faster advice so as to be able
to make speedy investment decisions during market turbulence.
"The traditional private banking model is being called into
question," Juerg Zeltner said in a guest article in Swiss daily
Le Temps. "What people want nowadays is a rapid investment
process and an active advisory approach."
"Because timing can be a decisive factor when exploiting
potential investment opportunities, particularly in the current
environment, the process from investment idea to implementation
had to be significantly shortened," he said.
Zeltner said the industry was facing a structural change and
backed large banks that were more likely to have broader access
to markets and a diverse range of products that can adapt to
market conditions.
