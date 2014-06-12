METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed rate decision, China supports
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Melbourne)
June 12 UBS has appointed Jerry Marcus, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker, as a vice chairman of its Americas investment bank, the Swiss bank said in an internal memo.
The bank said Marcus, who previously headed BofA's retail investment banking group, would focus primarily on bolstering UBS's work servicing retailers when he joins in September
Marcus has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking and began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1979, the memo added.
The move comes less than a week after UBS hired a former Credit Suisse banker as a vice chairman of its financial institutions group in the Americas, and a month after it brought ex-Barclays senior deal maker Ros Stephenson on board. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Katharina Bart in Zurich; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Melbourne)
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.
* Almonty announces the appointment of mark gelmon as chief financial officer and director and the appointment of marion mcgrath as corporate secretary