BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis
MILAN, July 9 Swiss-based bank UBS downsized its stake in Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige to 1.8 percent from 4.05 percent on June 30, a regulatory filing by Italian market regulator Consob showed on Wednesday.
Carige said on Friday it had raised 798.2 million euros ($1.09 billion) in a highly-dilutive rights issue that was 99.9 percent subscribed, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of a European review of banking assets.
* Says changes are effective immediately Source: text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.