MIAMI Nov 3 A former top banker who headed global wealth management at UBS AG was found not guilty on Monday in south Florida federal court of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

Raoul Weil, 54, is the highest-ranking Swiss banker to stand trial in the United States and was accused by prosecutors of conspiring to help wealthy U.S. tax cheats hide $20 billion in assets in secret offshore accounts. (Reporting by Francisco Alvarado, writing by David Adams)