By Francisco Alvarado
| FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Oct 23 A key witness in
the federal tax evasion trial of a top Swiss bank executive took
the stand on Thursday to testify against his former boss, Raoul
Weil, who is accused of conspiring to conceal up to $20 billion
in U.S. taxpayers' assets in secret offshore accounts.
The former head of the wealth management division for the
Americas at UBS , Martin Liechti, began
testifying on Wednesday against Weil, 54, the highest-ranking
foreign banker to be charged in the U.S. government's legal
campaign to stamp out offshore tax evasion.
Several of Weil's former colleagues have already revealed
the lengths to which UBS bankers went to avoid being caught,
including using a computerized card game to mask secret, hidden
laptop hard drives or handing over to a client thousands of
dollar bills in interest, wrapped in a newspaper.
The trial of Weil, a Swiss citizen, is closely watched
because it comes as UBS and other Swiss banks struggle to put
behind them their pasts as willing accomplices to tax evasion
and outright tax fraud.
Though UBS cleared up its problems with U.S. government
authorities in 2009, it faces pressure in Europe, a far larger
private banking market for Swiss banks.
Over two hours on Wednesday, Liechti described how he and
Weil rose up the ranks of the Zurich-based banking giant to hold
lofty executive positions at UBS. He also recounted how he,
Weil, and other high-ranking UBS executives first learned more
than a decade ago about the criminal liability they faced if the
U.S. government found out they were helping American clients
cheat on their taxes.
After UBS acquired U.S. brokerage firm Paine Webber to
increase its presence in America, Liechti said he feared an
investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission would
expose the bank's clients who did not disclose their Swiss
accounts to the IRS. "It made the situation problematic and it
was known to everybody," Liechti said under questioning by
prosecutor Mark Daly.
Liechti ended his first day of testimony by telling the jury
about the 2002 closings of client booking centers in the Cayman
Islands and the Bahamas because both had signed U.S. agreements
to exchange bank client information.
He also said the IRS had begun cracking down on credit card
companies Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to reveal the
identities of card holders with offshore accounts. "It made the
business unsustainable," Liechti said. "A customer who has not
disclosed income could be revealed."
Liechti said Weil, who oversaw the Caribbean operations, was
aware of the problem and signed off on his plan to move client
assets out of the islands to Switzerland.
"Everyone realized the threat was real and something had to
be done," he said.
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich editing by
David Adams and Matthew Lewis)