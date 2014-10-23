(Updates with court testimony)
By Francisco Alvarado
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Oct 23 A former senior
Swiss bank executive on trial for federal tax evasion was a
micro-manager intimately involved in efforts to deceive U.S.
authorities, a former employee testified on Thursday.
Martin Liechti, the former head of the wealth management
division for the Americas at UBS , was
testifying in Fort Lauderdale for a second day in the trial of
Raoul Weil 54, UBS's former head of wealth management and the
highest-ranking Swiss banker to be snared in the U.S.
government's efforts to stamp out offshore tax evasion.
Prosecutors accuse Weil of conspiring to conceal up to $20
billion in U.S. taxpayers' assets in secret offshore accounts.
Liechti said Weil always know what was going on because he
constantly kept in touch with people below him.
Liechti described a Feb. 3, 2003, UBS executive board
meeting to discuss the exposure of UBS advisers handling the
accounts of U.S. customers who were cheating on their taxes.
"I was afraid of a big headline in the New York Times that
said UBS has a big business with U.S. clients who don't pay
their taxes," he said.
The trial of Weil, a Swiss citizen, is closely watched
because it comes as UBS and other Swiss banks struggle to put
behind them their pasts as willing accomplices to tax evasion
and outright tax fraud.
While Liechti said he was cautious, Weil was aggressive
about generating more revenue from U.S. clients who did not
report taxes, Liechti said.
Weil pressed departments under him to bring in new money
from clients and told Liechti to get his staff to make more
calls to clients despite the risks involved, Liechti said.
"This was a big source of concern and debate between myself
and Mr. Weil," he said.
Several of Weil's former colleagues have already revealed
the lengths to which UBS bankers went to avoid being caught,
including using a computerized card game to mask secret, hidden
laptop hard drives or handing over to a client thousands of
dollar bills in interest, wrapped in a newspaper.
Defense attorney Aaron Marcu has slammed the credibility of
Weil's former UBS colleagues, accusing them seeking to curry
favor with the U.S. government to reduce their own sentences.
Though UBS cleared up its problems with U.S. government
authorities in 2009, it faces pressure in Europe, a far larger
private banking market for Swiss banks.
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich; editing by
David Adams, Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)