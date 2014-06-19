BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
BRUSSELS, June 19 Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday that the head of UBS Belgium had been detained for questioning in connection with their investigation into alleged tax fraud by the Swiss bank's unit.
Prosecutors told a news conference that the alleged fraud amounted to several billion euros.
Brussels prosecutors said earlier this month that they had launched an investigation into UBS Belgium for suspected money laundering and organised crime.
The Swiss bank offers wealth management services in Belgium with offices in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.