BRUSSELS, June 19 Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday that the head of UBS Belgium had been detained for questioning in connection with their investigation into alleged tax fraud by the Swiss bank's unit.

Prosecutors told a news conference that the alleged fraud amounted to several billion euros.

Brussels prosecutors said earlier this month that they had launched an investigation into UBS Belgium for suspected money laundering and organised crime.

The Swiss bank offers wealth management services in Belgium with offices in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)