HONG KONG, April 14 Swiss banking giant UBS AG trimmed its stake in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, selling $245 million of its shares in the Chinese state-owned bad debt manager, IFR reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the transaction.

UBS sold 400 million of shares in China Cinda at HK$4.75 each, putting the total deal at HK$1.9 billion ($245 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The bank had originally offered 490 million shares in an indicative range of HK$4.72-$4.87 each, IFR said. ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)