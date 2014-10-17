NEW YORK Oct 17 UBS AG sued Croatia
in New York federal court on Friday, claiming the republic owes
it $45 million in principal and interest on defaulted debt
assumed after the breakup of Yugoslavia.
According to the lawsuit, Yugoslavia issued the debt in 1988
as part of a series of restructurings, as the country tried to
keep its struggling economy afloat. It said the terms of the
notes in question call for any legal action to be filed in New
York.
Yugoslavia broke up in the early 1990s amid years of civil
war. In 2001, the country's remaining external debt was divvied
up among Croatia and the other successor states to Yugoslavia:
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro and
Serbia, according to the lawsuit.
The other countries fulfilled their debt obligations to UBS,
the lawsuit said, leaving only Croatia in default.
Croatia and UBS have negotiated for years over the debt
payments but have not come to a resolution, even though Croatia
has acknowledged its obligations, the lawsuit said.
"Despite all of this, Croatia has not paid its long overdue
debt to UBS, leaving UBS with no choice but to commence this
lawsuit," the complaint said.
A spokesman for Croatia's embassy in Washington, D.C. did
not immediately comment on the lawsuit.
The case is UBS AG v. The Republic of Croatia, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-8316.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)