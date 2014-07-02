July 2 UBS AG's chief currency strategist has left the Swiss bank as part of its efforts to cut costs and streamline operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The Journal said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, who was based in Singapore, joined Swiss Bank Corp in 1998 as an emerging-markets strategist before the company's merger with Union Bank of Switzerland. (on.wsj.com/1rYdo4x)

A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment on the report.