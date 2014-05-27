HONG KONG May 27 UBS AG named Gary Head as its new global head of cash equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and triggering a reshuffle of the Swiss bank's management in that country, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Head will relocate to London and be replaced in Australia by Chris Williams and Steve Boxall as co-heads of Australian equities, according to the memo.

The announcement follow Monday's news that Matt Hanning will take over UBS's top investment banking job in the Asia-Pacific region from Matthew Grounds, who will become the bank's chief executive for Australasia.

