Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG May 27 UBS AG named Gary Head as its new global head of cash equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and triggering a reshuffle of the Swiss bank's management in that country, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
A UBS spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Head will relocate to London and be replaced in Australia by Chris Williams and Steve Boxall as co-heads of Australian equities, according to the memo.
The announcement follow Monday's news that Matt Hanning will take over UBS's top investment banking job in the Asia-Pacific region from Matthew Grounds, who will become the bank's chief executive for Australasia.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)
