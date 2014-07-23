Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
ZURICH, July 23 UBS said it was notified on Wednesday that a 1.1 billion euro ($1.48 billion) bail will be set after the Swiss bank was placed under formal investigation in France on suspicion that it helped wealthy French customers avoid tax authorities.
"We consider both the legal basis for the bail amount and the method of calculation to be deeply flawed and will appeal," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.
"We were also informed that UBS AG was placed under "mise-en-examen" (formal commencement of an investigation) for laundering the proceeds of tax evasion. We will continue to defend our case strongly," the bank said. ($1 = 0.7429 Euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.