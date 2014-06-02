* Ex alternative asset manager Haefele to take CIO job

* Friedman to leave UBS in coming months, return to U.S.

* UBS is world's largest private bank (Adds detail)

ZURICH, June 2 UBS has appointed Mark Haefele as chief investment officer of its flagship private bank, replacing Alexander Friedman who is leaving the Swiss bank.

Friedman's investment views, dubbed House View, were part of UBS's efforts to step up its advisory services for wealthy clients, including offering a flat fee in some countries for trading.

The world's largest private bank by assets has sought to attract new clients and move existing ones out of low-margin cash and cash products, where many been sheltering from the euro crisis.

"UBS plans to further invest in the Chief Investment Office with a particular focus on expanding its capabilities in the emerging markets and Asian geographies as well as in its alternative investing and values-based investing offerings," the Zurich-based lender said in a statement.

Haefele, formerly an alternative asset manager who has worked closely with Friedman since the two joined the Swiss bank together in 2011, takes up his new role this week.

A native of Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Friedman said he will spend several months supporting the transition to Haefele as CIO, and plans to return home before deciding his next move.

"It's key that clients have confidence that the process you have is stable," Friedman told Reuters. He was formerly finance chief of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private philanthropy fund.

The Swiss bank manages nearly 900 billion Swiss francs ($1 trillion) for its clients, plus another $987 billion through a U.S.-based brokerage.

UBS has been the first Swiss bank to systematically adopt advisory services, part of efforts to compensate for the fall in deposits from clients worried about the risk of being targeted by their own governments' tax authorities looking for secret offshore bank accounts.

UBS's approach has since been copied by crosstown rival Credit Suisse and others. ($1=0.8975 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)