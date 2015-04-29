NEW YORK, April 29 Frontier Wealth Management, an independent registered investment advisor with five offices in the Midwest, landed a team of four established financial advisers from UBS Group AG, where they had managed $750 million in assets, one of the advisers confirmed Tuesday.

John Jenkins, David Neal, Michele Horton and Chace Dillon joined Frontier on April 2 from UBS's branch in Wichita, Kansas, where Neal was previously a branch manager from 2010 to late 2014.

The team gives Kansas City, Missouri-based Frontier a big boost. Before adding UBS team, Frontier had about $1.2 billion in assets under management, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Neal said the group moved to Frontier because the independent St. Louis-based firm will let them aggregate their clients' accounts, including accounts with other financial groups. Neal said clients have asked for this because they want to be able to see all of their assets in one place in order to get advice on tax planning, among other services.

"Our ultra-high net worth clients don't have all their accounts, but we want to advise them on their finances as a whole," Neal said by phone.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

While at UBS, the team of four brokers along with two client service specialists, Deborah Farnham and Tracy Ruddle, worked with roughly 800 client households who had on average over $1 million in net worth, Neal said.

Neal, who began his career as an assistant basketball coach at St. Louis University, started working at UBS in 2000, according to his biography on UBS's website. Jenkins joined UBS in 1999 after having previously worked as at Bank of America and Boeing Company.

Michele Horton started her career in 1980 at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, and later worked at George K. Baum & Company Investment Bankers in the 1990s. Like Neal, she joined UBS in 2000. Dillon joined the firm in 2010.

Neal, Jenkins and Horton were brought to UBS by Dean Smith, the former principal financial adviser who led their team there and who retired after a 45-year-career in September 2014, Neal said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)