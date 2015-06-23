By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 23 A Manhattan federal judge on
Tuesday questioned why a former UBS AG trader's bid to
dismiss a criminal case accusing him of scheming to manipulate
the Libor rate should even be considered when the U.S.
government calls him a fugitive.
Lawyers for Roger Darin, a Swiss citizen, had asked U.S.
District Judge Paul Crotty to overturn a federal magistrate's
decision in March that rejected an earlier bid to dismiss the
Justice Department's complaint.
Crotty asked why Darin's arguments should be given any
weight since he has never appeared in court to face the charges
and has remained in Switzerland to avoid arrest.
"He wants to make all of these arguments long distance,"
Crotty said.
Bruce Baird, Darin's lawyer, asked Crotty to nonetheless
consider his client's contention that the Justice Department had
overreached in charging a foreign citizen for conduct that
occurred overseas.
To allow the charges to remain pending, Baird said, would be
"arbitrary or fundamentally unfair."
Darin was charged by U.S. authorities in 2012 alongside a
former UBS colleague, Tom Hayes, who has been on trial in
Britain since May facing separate charges of conspiracy to
defraud by Libor rate rigging.
Hayes, a former UBS yen derivatives trader based in Tokyo,
has pleaded not guilty. He is the first defendant to face a
trial following a global investigation that resulted in billions
of dollars in settlements by various banks, including
UBS.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate that underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
financial products from mortgages to credit card loans.
According to U.S. authorities, Darin, who while at UBS
worked in Singapore, Tokyo and Zurich, was primarily focused on
trading yen-dominated short-term interest rate derivative
products.
The complaint said Darin conspired with Hayes to commit wire
fraud by agreeing to submit yen Libor opinions to benefit Hayes'
positions.
Darin has never appeared in U.S. court, and Switzerland does
not extradite its citizens. The Justice Department calls him a
fugitive.
Thomas Hall, a prosecutor, told Crotty that ruling for Darin
would give other Libor defendants who have not appeared in court
reason to mount similar challenges.
"They are all watching these proceedings with great
interest," Hall said.
The case is U.S. v. Hayes, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-mj-03229.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)