PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Investment banking firm UBS AG said it appointed David Slade as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets.
Slade will be based in London. He has spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he held a number of management roles including European Head of Leverage Finance and Co-Head of European Credit, the firm said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: