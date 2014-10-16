Oct 16 UBS AG said it appointed Deutsche Bank AG's Thomas Rodermann chief executive of its German unit, replacing Axel Hoerger, who will step down in March to pursue other tasks.

Rodermann is currently co-head of Deutsche Bank's private and commercial banking business in Germany.

Hoerger has been UBS's chief executive in Germany for almost four years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)