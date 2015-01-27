ZURICH Jan 27 UBS said on Tuesday it
had introduced a deposit charge for certain large account
balances in Switzerland, following policy moves by the Swiss
National Bank (SNB) which have sent the value of the safe-haven
Swiss franc soaring.
"These extraordinary market conditions, coupled with
increased regulatory requirements in relation to banks'
liquidity obligations, have resulted in UBS introducing an
individual deposit charge for large account balances held by
corporate and institutional clients as well as by legal
entities," a spokeswoman for Zurich-based UBS said in an emailed
statement.
Cross-town rival Credit Suisse said earlier this
month it planned to start charging institutional and large
corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts.
The SNB shocked financial markets earlier this month by
scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)