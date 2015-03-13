* UBS settles U.S. currency lawsuit for $135 million
* Bank increases litigation provisions to 3.05 bln Sfr
* 2014 net profit lowered to 3.466 bln Sfr
(Adds details, comments about currency settlement)
By Joshua Franklin and Jonathan Stempel
ZURICH, March 13 UBS AG on Friday
lowered its previously reported net profit for 2014 after
reaching a $135 million settlement of litigation in which
investors accused Switzerland's largest bank of colluding with
rivals to rig the foreign exchange market.
In its annual report, UBS reduced its fourth-quarter profit
by 105 million Swiss francs ($104 million) and boosted its
litigation reserves to 3.05 billion Swiss francs ($3.03
billion).
"The principal change arose due to an increase in charges
for provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters of
134 million francs," the Zurich-based bank said.
UBS is now reporting total 2014 net profit of 3.466 billion
francs ($3.45 billion), down from 3.571 billion francs it
reported in February.
The $135 million settlement resolves antitrust claims by
hedge funds, pension funds and other investors that UBS impeded
competition in the currency markets by conspiring to manipulate
the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates, known as the Fix, in chat
rooms, instant messages and emails.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, in
January agreed to pay $99.5 million to settle.
Ten other banks were sued. Michael Hausfeld, a lawyer for
the investors, said talks about future settlements were ongoing.
Switzerland's two biggest banks have now revised down
fourth-quarter earnings.
Credit Suisse last month said it would set aside
more funds for a U.S. probe and other litigation over whether it
deceived investors in risky mortgage-backed securities.
CEO PAY
UBS incurred a bill of more than $1 billion last year to
settle other allegations of wrongdoing.
It still faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of
Justice into possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets,
and scrutiny in France over whether it helped wealthy people
avoid taxes.
UBS is also defendant in a U.S. class-action lawsuit
concerning a silver pricing benchmark.
In its annual report, UBS said it increased total pay for
Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti by about 4 percent to
11.16 million francs in 2014 from 10.73 million in 2013.
UBS shares edged 1 percent higher last year, compared with a
2.8 percent fall in the European sector.
The bank said its board recognized Ermotti's "sound
leadership" and the bank's "strong performance."
Overall pay for the bank's executive board fell to 80.06
million francs from 82.4 million in 2013. The board's membership
declined to 10 people from 11.
($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Jonathan Stempel, additional
reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Goodman, Susan
Thomas and Lisa Von Ahn)