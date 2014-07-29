ZURICH, July 29 UBS on Tuesday became
the latest bank to say it is cooperating with inquiries about
alternative trading system, also known as "dark pools", from
various American regulators.
The Swiss bank said in its second-quarter report that the
Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Attorney
General, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or
FINRA, had made inquiries.
The bank also said it is among dozens of defendants named in
putative class actions pending in New York federal court over
dark pool trading.
Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in dark
pools, said last week the bank was working with regulators to
stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)