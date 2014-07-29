ZURICH, July 29 UBS booked a 254
million euro ($341.25 million) charge in the second quarter
mainly to settle claims it helped wealthy Germans to dodge
taxes, the latest in a string of lawsuits that have targeted its
private banking business.
The Zurich-based lender's offices in Germany were searched
last year as part of an investigation of 750 cases involving
foundations, a probe sparked by a CD with details of UBS clients
that was purchased by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia
(NRW).
UBS, which faces a separate probe in Germany and similar
probes in Belgium and France, said it aims to have all of its
German clients come clean by year-end, from more than 95 percent
currently.
The bank on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit of 792
million Swiss francs ($101.74 million) from 690 million francs
year-ago, when results were marred by a $885 million settlement
with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of
mortgage-backed bonds.
The result beat expectations in an analyst poll conducted by
Reuters, which averaged 774 million francs.
($1 = 0.7445 Euros)
($1 = 0.9043 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)